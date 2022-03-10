Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

GVDNY stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

