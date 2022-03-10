Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.79

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 353878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

GLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $584.63 million, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Glatfelter by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

