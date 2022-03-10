Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

