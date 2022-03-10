Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 3,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

About Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

