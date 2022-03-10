Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

NYSE GFI opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 921,717 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

