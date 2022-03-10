Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
NYSE GFI opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
About Gold Fields (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
