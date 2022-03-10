GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $148,641.92 and $3.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.14 or 0.06608845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,095.65 or 0.99947217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00041892 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

