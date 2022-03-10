Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $620.76 million and a PE ratio of -23.73. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ON24 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

