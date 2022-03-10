Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,220 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 168,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,180. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04.

