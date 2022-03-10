Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 184,885 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)
