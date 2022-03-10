GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $28.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,379 shares of company stock worth $18,359,372. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

