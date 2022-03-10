GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,444 shares of company stock worth $18,989,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $23.32 on Thursday, reaching $1,861.24. 5,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,337. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,213.79 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,956.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,839.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

