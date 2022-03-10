GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.18

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 10230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GrafTech International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

