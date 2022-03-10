Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.63% of Graham worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Graham by 268.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 18.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Graham stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.