Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Gray Television stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

