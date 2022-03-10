Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Up 20.6%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price rose 20.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 244,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 191,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market cap of C$187.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.