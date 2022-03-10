Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at $293,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

