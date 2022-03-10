Greg A. Lapointe Sells 1,470 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
South State stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.
About South State (Get Rating)
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South State (SSB)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.