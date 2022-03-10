Greg A. Lapointe Sells 1,470 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

South State stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 7,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.85. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

About South State (Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

