Greggs plc Plans Dividend of GBX 40 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,221 ($29.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,704.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,928.02. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

