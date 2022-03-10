Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $80,683.84 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $80,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

