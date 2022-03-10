GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 9.6%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.42. 45,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,883,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 2,517,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,330,000 after buying an additional 68,510 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 218,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

