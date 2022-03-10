Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

