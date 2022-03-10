Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,195 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261,206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 61,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 66,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

