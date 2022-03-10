Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 102,955 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,955 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 905,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 883.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,008 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,134,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 93,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907,709. The firm has a market cap of $798.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

In other news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 957,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,441. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

