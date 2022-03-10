Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.78. 353,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

