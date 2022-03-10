Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €205.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($222.83) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €191.00 ($207.61) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €182.69 ($198.58).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

FRA HNR1 traded up €8.50 ($9.24) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €151.70 ($164.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,035 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €168.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €162.04. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($126.49).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.