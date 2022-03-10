Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) PT Raised to $5.00

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

HMY opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

