Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00.

OPCH opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

