Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.
HBIO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 240,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,009. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
HBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
