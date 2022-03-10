Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

HBIO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 240,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,009. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $261.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

