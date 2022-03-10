HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:HCI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,537. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The stock has a market cap of $656 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.