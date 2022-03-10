Head-To-Head Comparison: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and ICICI Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 4 6 0 2.60 ICICI Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and ICICI Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $24.92 billion 1.48 $5.50 billion $0.79 7.00 ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 4.63 $2.48 billion $0.79 22.66

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than ICICI Bank. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of ICICI Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 22.03% 8.63% 0.64% ICICI Bank 20.42% 11.97% 1.29%

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.