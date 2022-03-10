Head-To-Head Review: Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) versus Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) and Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ceapro and Dermata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dermata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,006.13%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Ceapro.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Dermata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro 9.55% 6.23% 5.25% Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -134.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and Dermata Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million 2.40 $1.39 million $0.02 17.45 Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Dermata Therapeutics.

Summary

Ceapro beats Dermata Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceapro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO.

