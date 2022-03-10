Head-To-Head Survey: Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) vs. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Galecto alerts:

This table compares Galecto and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A -38.28% -36.73% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45%

This table compares Galecto and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$51.75 million ($2.05) -0.98 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -0.84

Galecto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Galecto has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galecto and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galecto currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 472.14%. Given Galecto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Summary

Galecto beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.