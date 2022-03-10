Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading Up 0.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 48,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 42,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDDRF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

