HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 388,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

