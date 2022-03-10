Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $34.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.50 to $34.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.56.

PEAK opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

