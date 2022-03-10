Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 33,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,703,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $785.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.