HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.09) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($115.22) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.11 ($91.42).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €37.68 ($40.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.41 ($36.32) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($105.98). The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.54 and its 200 day moving average is €72.88.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

