Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Insider Stephen Macklow-Smith Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Macklow-Smith acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £4,902 ($6,422.96).
Shares of LON:HEFT opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Henderson European Focus Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 120.78 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.76 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £286.18 million and a PE ratio of 0.41.
Henderson European Focus Trust
