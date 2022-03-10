Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 30.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.52. 1,982,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,361. The company has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $260.00 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

