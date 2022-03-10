Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,922,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,055,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,933 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,993,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after purchasing an additional 787,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. 1,649,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

