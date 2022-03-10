Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 2,325 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CAE makes up approximately 2.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CAE worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CAE by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,393,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 234,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,766. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

