Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 39.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLL traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,521. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.