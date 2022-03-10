Henry James International Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

KB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 231,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

