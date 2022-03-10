Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

