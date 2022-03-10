Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 35,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,827. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

