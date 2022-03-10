Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 17,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,874. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $18.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.
Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
