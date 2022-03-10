Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for approximately 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 17,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,874. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.