Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.36

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $216.36 and last traded at $213.38, with a volume of 1672556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

