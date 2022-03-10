Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.19

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 3273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

