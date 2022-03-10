Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.
In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 117.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 208,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,739. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
