Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 117.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 208,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,044,739. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

