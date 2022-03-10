HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 15,979 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 680,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 271,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

